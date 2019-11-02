Ex-Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi teammate reveals major difference between the two superstars

Former Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi teammate, Carlos Tevez has revealed the major difference in training between the two superstars of the sport. The now-Boca Juniors star played with Ronaldo at Manchester United while shared the dressing room with Messi while representing Argentina.

The 35-year-old revealed how the now-Juventus star spends his entire day in the gym and is always the first player to training. Messi, on the other hand, is more of a natural player and depends on his instincts to do what he does on the field.

While talking about Ronaldo, Tevez said, as per Di Marzio: “He spends the entire day in the gym, it’s an obsession. I remember that we needed to train at 9, I arrived at 8 and he was already there. So I tried to arrive at 7:30 and he was already there. One time I did everything to get there before him, I arrived at the pitch at 6:30, but he was already there. He was half asleep but there he was.”

On Messi, he added: “Messi isn’t like this, to him it all comes naturally. But for what doesn’t come natural to him, he trains for. One time he wasn’t kicking free kicks well, now he puts them all in the corner. He trained and improved.”

Tevez last played for Argentina in 2015 but is yet to announce formal retirement from international football.