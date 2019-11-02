Barnsley 2-2 Bristol City: Woodrow strikes late to earn strugglers a point

Bristol City let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Barnsley in Friday’s Championship clash at Oakwell.

Cauley Woodrow scored in the 94th minute as Barnsley recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Bristol City and climb off the foot of the Championship.

Daniel Bentley denied Barnsley twice in the first half of Friday’s clash at Oakwell, including one impressive save to turn Conor Chaplin’s shot against the post.

But it was play-off chasers Bristol City who took the lead before the interval, some poor defending leaving Ashley Williams free to head home from close range.

Barnsley were given a mountain to climb with 71 minutes on the clock, Andreas Weimann the latest to peel away from his marker to send a looping header past Bradley Collins.

However, Aapo Halme headed home a corner to cut the deficit in half and Woodrow poked home deep into added time to earn his side just a ninth point of the campaign.