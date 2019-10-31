Man United’s new Dutch prospect, ‘next Neymar’ among 10 potential Football Manager 2020 ‘wonderkids’

Football Manager 2020 is less than a month away, so Omnisport have examined which players might qualify for ‘wonderkid’ status.

We are edging closer to the release of Football Manager 2020 on November 19, meaning new elements and features of the game are seeing the light of day.

That also means talk of those precious ‘wonderkids’ is starting, as managers look to get a head start on which young talents to snap up early instead of forking out massive sums for the same kids a few years down the line.

A player’s potential is never a guarantee of future success. Injuries, a lack of faith from the manager or poor mentality can cause havoc with so-called ‘hot prospects’.

Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz are all ‘wonderkid’ certainties, but only a select few clubs will ever be able to afford them.

But, with the right guidance, the following lesser-known players could prove to be similarly smart acquisitions and cost significantly less…

A 16-year-old forward, Hoogewerf was one of the hottest prospects in Ajax’s academy before Manchester United snapped him up ahead of this season. A silky dribbler and all-round attacking threat, he promises to be a talent would-be United bosses will want to focus on the development of. On the flipside, youngsters don’t always reach their potential at the biggest clubs, meaning he might prove an interesting option to smaller sides… if you’re patient.

The latest – after Vinicius and Rodrygo – in a long line of Brazilian talents to be dubbed the ‘next Neymar’, Pedrinho looks destined for the top. An outrageously skilful attacker who usually plays out wide for Corinthians, the 21-year-old likes to come in off the right flank and on to his left foot, as he relishes a shot after beating his man. Comparisons with Arjen Robben are understandable, but the quicker you make a move, the less you’ll have to stump up.

Sandro Tonali – Brescia

Given Tonali now has a full season of professional football under his belt, he’s likely to be one of the hardest to attain from this list. Nevertheless, he is still at Brescia despite links with the big Italian clubs, therefore making him a tantalising proposition if you’ve got a bit of a budget to play with. Dubbed the ‘next Andrea Pirlo’, Tonali is a deep-lying midfielder who possesses a brilliant range of passing. He will also be among the very best teenagers right at the start of the game.

Antonio Marin – Dinamo Zagreb

A favourite of many on FM19 due to his immense potential and relatively low cost, left-winger Marin should still be a hot prospect and fairly attainable. He made seven league appearances for Dinamo last season, most of them coming in the final few months of the campaign, so his fee is unlikely to have rocketed just yet. Securing the 18-year-old in a deal that sees him remain in Croatia on loan for a season could be wise for his development, particularly if Dani Olmo is sold in the first few months of the game.

Devyne Rensch – Ajax

As you might expect from an Ajax academy product, Rensch is calm and composed in possession and a fine reader of the game from centre-back. He has already signed professional terms despite being only 16, so you won’t be able to poach him like United have done with Hoogewerf, but he certainly shouldn’t be considered unattainable. Similarly, Perr Schuurs is another interesting option at centre-back, though at 19 and now exposed to first-team football with the Dutch champions, he could be trickier to acquire.

Although Argentinian football can truly be a treasure trove of promising talent, work permits are often an issue for many players, particularly if they’re young. But with Aude you shouldn’t have such problems, as the 16-year-old also has Italian citizenship. The Lanus academy product has impressed with Argentina’s youth sides due to his remarkable technical wizardry for a full-back, while he’s also a tenacious competitor. Obviously, his age makes Aude a gamble, but he’ll be affordable for many and there’s little doubt about his potential, it’s just a case of nurturing him.

Bryan Gil – Sevilla

The production line that nurtured Jesus Navas, Antonio Puerta, Sergio Ramos and Jose Antonio Reyes has gone a little stagnant in recent years, but Bryan arrived on the scene last term and made 11 substitute appearances in LaLiga, making an impact on the left flank in most – if not all – of them. Unless you want him on loan, he’ll be difficult to sign initially for smaller clubs, but if he does become a realistic target at any point, he will provide a strong option as an out-and-out, old-fashioned left winger.

A technically gifted central midfielder, Holm, 16, is yet to make a splash in the Valerenga first team. However, he is very highly rated in Norway, with his ability on the ball and eye for a pass drawing comparisons – perhaps predictable, given his name – with Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara. Considering his relative unknown status and the fact he is not playing in one of the more fashionable leagues, Holm would likely be a cheap, low-risk purchase that could really pay dividends down the line for managers aiming for a long stay.

Fernando Ovelar – Cerro Porteno

It’s still to be confirmed if Ovelar will be on the game, as he is only 15. However, he has already made nine appearances for Cerro Porteno in Paraguay and scored his first goal in November 2018 when he was just 14, making him the Paraguayan Primera Division’s youngest scorer and appearance maker. Although it’s still early days in his career, he’s a skilful and gifted forward, and if you fancy yourself as a manager adept at bringing youth talents through to the first team, he could be a shrewd investment.

Already a regular for Benfica’s Under-19s despite being 16, Camara is a potential diamond. A well-rounded attacking midfielder, the Guinea-Bissau native is not your average playmaker. He has a fine range of passing and can certainly dribble, but he is also a tireless worker and loves to tackle. Benfica are famous for selling cheaply acquired talents for huge sums and Camara looks to be of the same ilk… unless you can get him early.