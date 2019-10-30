WATCH: Referee takes selfie with Brazil legend Kaka after booking him

In a rather bizarre turn of events, Brazil legend Kaka found himself booked during a charity match, and before he could realise what was happening, the referee clicked a selfie with the former Real Madrid star!

We have seen some rather unexpected things happen in football, but this one perhaps top them all. In a recent charity match starring legends of the game such as Kaka, the action was stopped with a scoreline of 3-2 between Israel and Brazil for no apparent reason.

What happened next was rather unexpected, as Kaka was shown a yellow card in comical fashion by the ref, who then requested the former Ballon d’Or winner for a selfie.

He obliged, and we now have this iconic moment to look at for generations to come.

Nothing to see here. Just a referee showing Kaka a yellow card before taking a selfie with him. 😂pic.twitter.com/k3lUHJXd9N — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) October 29, 2019

Other Brazilian players get involved as well, shaking hands with the referee with a smile on their face, suggesting all was in good fun since this was nothing more than a charity game.

To be fair to the ref, if Kaka turned up in front of you, you’d probably want a quick photograph as well!