Cristiano Ronaldo’s gift to Portugal U-17 Women’s team wins hearts

On Monday, Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo proved yet again that he is also a gem of a person, as he made the kind gesture of sending new boots to the entire Portugal U-17 women’s team after they reached the elite round of Euro 2020 qualification.

Ronaldo’s path to the absolute pinnacle of world football has never been easy. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner braved many a storm during his illustrious career, however – his incredible work ethic and hunger to succeed helped him become one of the best footballers ever.

It is a message which he is now trying to pass on to a new generation of his compatriots, as evident from the inspirational message he sent to the Portugal U-17 women’s team, along with the new boots.

Upon receiving it, the players read the letter out loud. It read:

“Hi girls, I send these Mercurial Dream Speed in the hope they will spark your dream – whatever your dream may be.”

“When I was a kid, I had one simple yet pretty crazy dream. Now I don’t mean the kind of dreams you have when you sleep – this is the kind of dream that you want so much, that it keeps you awake at night.”

“I wanted to become the best player in the world. I dedicated my life to my dream – in the gym, on the training pitch – doing whatever it demanded.”

“It’s so important to have a dream; it’s even more important to work hard for it.”

“I achieved my dream and I hope you can achieve yours. So now go for it; if I can, you can too.”

“Congratulations on making it to the Elite Round.”

“Stay focused and keep your eyes on the next win. Good luck, enjoy these boots.”

Ronaldo has a bad reputation as an egotist who often singles himself out for praise – but it goes without saying that this has been a truly incredible gesture.

We wish the girls good luck, as they set out to achieve their dreams, with the blessings from the legend himself.

