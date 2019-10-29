Cristiano Ronaldo’s gift to Portugal U-17 Women’s team wins hearts

On Monday, Footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo proved yet again that he is also a gem of a person, as he made the kind gesture of sending new boots to the entire Portugal U-17 women’s team after they reached the elite round of Euro 2020 qualification.

Ronaldo’s path to the absolute pinnacle of world football has never been easy. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner braved many a storm during his illustrious career, however – his incredible work ethic and hunger to succeed helped him become one of the best footballers ever.

It is a message which he is now trying to pass on to a new generation of his compatriots, as evident from the inspirational message he sent to the Portugal U-17 women’s team, along with the new boots.

Upon receiving it, the players read the letter out loud. It read:

“Hi girls, I send these Mercurial Dream Speed in the hope they will spark your dream – whatever your dream may be.”

“When I was a kid, I had one simple yet pretty crazy dream. Now I don’t mean the kind of dreams you have when you sleep – this is the kind of dream that you want so much, that it keeps you awake at night.”

“I wanted to become the best player in the world. I dedicated my life to my dream – in the gym, on the training pitch – doing whatever it demanded.”

“It’s so important to have a dream; it’s even more important to work hard for it.”

“I achieved my dream and I hope you can achieve yours. So now go for it; if I can, you can too.”

“Congratulations on making it to the Elite Round.”

“Stay focused and keep your eyes on the next win. Good luck, enjoy these boots.”

After Portugal’s U17 women’s team reached the elite round of Euro 2020 qualification, @Cristiano sent every player a new pair of boots and this letter 📝 pic.twitter.com/RB4bSE0gSI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 28, 2019

The @selecaoportugal U17 Women’s team made it to the Euro 2020 elite round and received a gift from @Cristiano. A pair of boots with a personalised letter congratulating them. (Vídeo c/o @selecaoportugal Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Qmyuo56Wec — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) October 27, 2019

Ronaldo has a bad reputation as an egotist who often singles himself out for praise – but it goes without saying that this has been a truly incredible gesture.

We wish the girls good luck, as they set out to achieve their dreams, with the blessings from the legend himself.