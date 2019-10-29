QPR 1-3 Brentford: Watkins double earns derby bragging rights

Brentford picked up a third successive Championship win by seeing off QPR 3-1 on Monday, with Ollie Watkins scoring twice.

Ollie Watkins scored twice as Brentford earned a 3-1 win over west London rivals QPR, who missed a chance to move into the Championship’s top two.

Brentford striker Watkins, 23, headed his side into a 23rd-minute lead at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Monday after being picked out by Bryan Mbeumo, who atoned for an earlier miss.

QPR would have climbed into an automatic promotion spot with victory and they were back on level terms three minutes into the second half through Grant Hall’s near-post header.

Said Benrahma restored Brentford’s lead from the penalty spot on the hour mark after Mbeumo was adjudged to have been tripped by Josh Scowen, though, and Watkins sealed a third successive win for the visitors with a stoppage-time tap-in.