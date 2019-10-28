Cristiano Ronaldo recently scored the 700th goal of his career and it goes without saying that he has scored more than one goal against most of the teams he has faced. Unsurprisingly, the five teams against whom he has scored the most are all from Spain and those clubs would have been glad to see him join Juventus.

#5. FC Barcelona – 18 goals in 31 games

When Cristiano Ronaldo was at Real Madrid, the hype around the El Clasico rose to a different level and he has scored some important goals against Barcelona.

Ronaldo is second behind Lionel Messi (26) in the all-time leading goalscorers chart in the El Clasico with 18 goals and half of those goals were in La Liga games. He holds the record of scoring in the most number of consecutive El Clasico fixtures (7 goals in 6 games) but he never scored a hat-trick against Barcelona.

The former Real Madrid man did not score in his first three appearances against Barcelona. In 2010/11, he scored the only goal of the Copa del Rey final and exactly a year later, he scored the winning goal at the Nou Camp in a league fixture.

#4. Celta Vigo – 20 goals in 13 games

In Ronaldo’s first three seasons in Spain, Celta Vigo were not in the La Liga and yet, he has managed to score 20 goals against them making them his fourth favourite opponent.

In 2012/13, Celta played Real Madrid four times and Ronaldo scored seven of the nine goals his club scored against them which includes a hat-trick in a Copa del Rey fixture.

Ronaldo has three hat-tricks against Celta in his career and in his most recent hat-trick against them, he went on to score four goals.

#3. Getafe – 23 goals in 14 games

Getafe is currently a club in the Europa League but when Cristiano Ronaldo was playing in Spain, they finished in the bottom half of the table more often than not and were even relegated in 2015/16.

Real Madrid only played Getafe in league competitions when Ronaldo was at the club and in fourteen appearances, he racked up 23 goals which includes three hat-tricks.

It would have been interesting to see if Ronaldo would have scored at the same rate if he came up against this improved Getafe side.

#2. Atletico Madrid – 25 goals in 30 games

Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone are renowned for their defensive prowess and yet Ronaldo has somehow tormented them consistently.

For Real Madrid alone, he has 22 goals against them in 30 appearances which makes him the top scorer in the Madrid derby with five goals more than Alfredo Di Stéfano.

He has continued his goalscoring form against Atletico with Juventus and scored a hat-trick against them in last season’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16. This was his fourth hat-trick against them of which two have come in the UEFA Champions League. He also has a goal against them in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final.

#1. Sevilla – 27 goals in 18 games

Sevilla has established themselves as a top European clubs in recent years as they’ve won three consecutive Europa League titles and qualify for the Champions League regularly. However, Ronaldo has no respect for their reputation and has punished them harshly.

He has 27 goals against them in only 18 games which gives him an incredible goals to games ratio of 1.5! He has scored 25 of those goals in the La Liga and two have come in the European Supercup fixtures.

Ronaldo has scored four hat tricks and three braces against Sevilla. Interestingly, he has failed to score against them in five matches which means he scored those 27 goals in only 13 games!