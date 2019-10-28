Lionel Messi selects his favourite goal of all time

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi picked his header goal against Manchester United, scored in the 2009 Champions League final – as his favourite goal of all time, among more than the 600 times he has scored in his club career.

In a recent interview with TyC Sports, Messi described how the looping headed effort over United’s then-goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, helped Barcelona “close the circle” as they clinched a La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble for the first time ever.

“My favourite goals are more than just attractive; they are important,” he said, before adding:

“It was in the Champions League final and helped us to close the circle with Guardiola and win the triplete, which we had never done before.”

“That goal rounded up a spectacular game.”

You can watch the goal here:

🏟️ Stadio Olimpico, Rome

🗓️ 2009 #UCLfinal 💫 A moment of magic from Messi…#UCL pic.twitter.com/y6eXnUrIQe — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 24, 2019

Quite recently, the 32-year-old also netted in a 2-1 win over Slavia Praha in the ongoing 2019-20 edition of the Champions League, and he spoke of his knowledge of when to become involved in Barcelona’s attacking play.

“It’s not that I live in front of goal,” he said.

“I like to come from behind, be in touch with the ball and be creative, but also arrive and score goals.”

“I have learned to regulate myself inside the game and find the moment. There are moments when I do not have to enter the game or do not have to participate and I wait for the arrival moment where I think it is more suitable.”

“I have grown and I learned to read the games better, knowing what time and where to be effective and decisive, and little by little I gained that over time,” Messi signed off.

