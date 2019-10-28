Championship Review: Ben Wilmot derby joy for Swans, Chey Dunkley at the double

Ben Wilmot’s first league start for Swansea City came in the South Wales derby and he wrote his name into the history books with the winner.

Swansea City claimed bragging rights in South Wales after Ben Wilmot’s goal on his full league debut for the club helped them to a 1-0 victory over rivals Cardiff City.

The Swans went into the game in 10th place in the Championship table after just one win in their previous seven league games, but Wilmot’s first-half header helped to earn a result that catapulted them up to fourth.

In the day’s other Championship game, Wigan were heading for a first win in three as they led Bristol City 2-1 with four minutes left on the clock at Ashton Gate.

But a late equaliser denied the struggling Latics three points and nudged Lee Johnson’s sixth-placed City side a point clear of Fulham.

Wilmot marked his first league start for Swansea in style, scoring the winner in a hot-blooded derby against Cardiff City to help Steve Cooper’s side move up the table.

The 19-year-old gave Swansea the lead when he directed a header into the corner of the net with remarkable accuracy, although Cardiff’s loose marking will have infuriated manager Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds boss could have few complaints about the result, with Wilmot hitting the crossbar with another headed chance and several Swansea chances going begging in the second half, not that Cooper minded as his team won for the first time in four attempts.

Not a bad way to mark your first league start… Match Centre https://t.co/CfJd0HLqAG#SWACAR | @SkyBetChamp pic.twitter.com/8x8PhUZ6nS — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 27, 2019

Bristol City took advantage of ponderous defending from Wigan’s Cedric Kipre and Chey Dunkley, who let the ball bounce over their heads before Andreas Weimann guided it beyond David Marshall for the opener in their game.

But Dunkley made amends one minute before half-time when Tommy Rowe’s corner was flicked on by Kieffer Moore and the centre-half applied a first-time finish high into the centre of the net to pull Wigan level.

Eight minutes into the second half Wigan took the lead, Dunkley again providing the firepower with a downward header from the edge of the six-yard box that crept over the goal-line before Daniel Bentley could react.

Johnson’s men looked set to suffer their first home league defeat since the opening day of the season until Pedro Pereira headed home Niclas Eliasson’s corner four minutes from time to earn the Robins a 2-2 draw.