Top European clubs have shown that they are not afraid to spend heavily to sign highly-rated young players but when these youngsters pick up injuries frequently and that stops them from realising their potential it becomes a problem. Here are five such young stars who are too injury prone for their own good.

#5. Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

When Manchester United signed Luke Shaw in 2014, it cost them around £30m and it made him the most expensive teenager in football. Shaw had played 67 games for Southampton in the two previous seasons combined and missed just one game through injury.

Since joining Manchester United he has only played more than 20 matches across all competitions only once in five full seasons. According to Transfermarkt, he has missed 103 games due to injuries since joining United and during this period, he has played only 109 games for the club.

The 24-year-old has multiple hamstring injuries, foot injuries and ankle injuries among others but his biggest injury was a tibia and fibula fracture which kept him out for nearly 300 days.

#4. Joe Gomez (Liverpool)

Joe Gomez started the 2018/19 season as Liverpool’s first-choice centre-back and before he picked up a serious injury against Burnley in December 2018, he played the full 90 minutes in eleven Premier League games and in those games, Liverpool conceded only four goals while keeping seven clean sheets.

The 22-year-old defender is quick, strong, composed, versatile, and excellent with the ball at his feet which means he has all the attributes to be a top defender. However, injuries have prevented him from cementing his place in the Liverpool starting XI.

Gomez picked up a cruciate ligament injury a few weeks after joining Liverpool and it kept him out for the best part of a season. Overall, in his four full seasons as a Liverpool player, he has missed 97 games through injuries and played just 73 games.

#3. Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich)

Kingsley Coman is only 23-years-old and he has already won seven league titles in his career. He has won the league title in every season of his professional career and in France, Italy and Spain.

Although Coman has won a plethora of trophies in his career, injuries have prevented him from realising his full potential. Since joining Bayern Munich in ahead of the 2015/16 season, Coman has suffered 21 injuries which have forced him to miss 65 matches.

Injuries have not only affected him physically but also mentally. After an injury forced him to miss the 2018 FIFA World Cup he revealed that he would consider early retirement if his injuries recurred.

“I hope I don’t have to relive what I’ve been through. Enough is enough. I will not accept a third operation – it will mean maybe my foot is not made for this level. I will then lead another life, an anonymous life.” – Coman said in an interview with TF1.

#2. Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Like Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial also became the most expensive teenager in the world when he moved to Manchester United in 2015 for £36 million, potentially rising to £58 million.

Martial hit the ground running at United and scored 17 goals in his debut season for the club but he hasn’t been able to improve that tally because of injuries.

He has missed only 26 games due to injuries at Manchester United but the frequent injuries stopped him from developing the momentum which could have helped him become an indispensable starter.

#1. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Before joining Barcelona for €105 million, plus a reported €40 million add-ons, Dembele did not miss a single game because of injury at either Rennes or Borussia Dortmund.

However, in Barcelona, injuries have hampered his development. He has missed 46 games for the Catalan club already and the worrying factor is that most of his injuries are muscle-related which keep recurring.

This summer, Barcelona signed Antoine Griezmann and one of the reasons why they signed him is because they could no longer rely on Dembele to stay fit for most of the season. Now, the youngster will have to strive to start regularly for Barcelona even if he’s fit.