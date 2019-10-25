WATCH: Barcelona star Gerard Pique shares phone number, talks to Real Madrid fan for Davis Cup promo

On Thursday night, Gerard Pique shared his phone number on social media, in a bid to interact with fans ahead of the 2019 Davis Cup, the world tennis tournament organized by the Barcelona superstar. One of the fans he chatted with was a Real Madrid supporter, as you can see in the video below.

The video was shared by Pique himself, on Twitter:

He tenido el placer de conocer a Jose! Al ser de los primeros en llamar, ha tenido suerte! @DavisCupFinals 😉 pic.twitter.com/GdnRAMfuXC — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 24, 2019

“Thanks for respecting me, I know it’s difficult as a Real Madrid fan,” the Barcelona defender said, as the caller explained that he loves tennis and that he is really excited to go to the tournament.

Pique further went on to organize two tickets for him to watch the opening game.

“It’s really exciting to speak with you,” the fan said before ending the call.

The Barcelona centre-back later published photos and videos of a few of his interactions, on Twitter.

The Davis Cup, popularly referred to as the “World Cup of Tennis”, began in 1900 as a challenge between Great Britain and the United States. By 2016, 135 nations had entered teams into the competition and in 2018, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) – the organization who hosts the event – voted to change the format of the competition from 2019 onwards, changing it to an 18-team event that would happen at the end of the tennis season every year.

The new format was backed by Pique and Japanese businessman Hiroshi Mikitani, but tennis federations from Australia, Germany, and Great Britain opposed it.

Stars like Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal remain in favour of the new format, but others such as Rod Laver, Lucas Pouille and Roger Federer stand opposed to this date.