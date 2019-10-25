Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has picked Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi over former teammate and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the current best footballer on Earth.

In a recent interview with DAZN, the former midfielder and current Wales national team manager was asked who he thought was a better player – Messi or Ronaldo. Giggs surprisingly opted not to choose his old friend Ronaldo, while deciding to name Messi as a better footballer than him.

“Obviously I lean towards Ronaldo a little bit because I played with him and saw him develop as a player,” the 45-year-old said, before adding:

“But Messi is a genius, he’s a once in a lifetime player. It’s as simple as that.”

The Barcelona ace recently lifted his sixth European Golden Shoe award, after top-scoring in all of Europe’s top-five footballing leagues in the 2018-19 season.

He also won his first-ever FIFA The Best Men’s Player award last month, and is well ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the race for the 2019 Ballon d’Or.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have five Ballon d’Or awards each – together, they won ten straight Ballon d’Or titles between 2008 and 2018, before Real Madrid’s midfield legend Luka Modric broke the “partnership” last year.

Quotes via The Sun.