WATCH: When Jordanian football team’s sportsmanship was cheered across the world

A heartwarming gesture from the players of Jordan’s Shabab al Ordon football club is being cheered across the world.

The incident happened during the WAFF Women’s Club Championship, where teams from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates were participating. During an encounter between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club, when hijab of a player from the latter side fell, the opponents quickly surrounded her.

The gesture was widely welcomed by football fans from across the globe. You can watch the video of the incident right here.

 

Perfect sportsmanship. When a soccer player’s hijab started falling off to reveal her hair, opponents circled around her while she fixed it. from r/gifs

