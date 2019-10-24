WATCH: When Jordanian football team’s sportsmanship was cheered across the world

A heartwarming gesture from the players of Jordan’s Shabab al Ordon football club is being cheered across the world.

The incident happened during the WAFF Women’s Club Championship, where teams from Jordan, Palestine, Bahrain, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates were participating. During an encounter between Shabab al Ordon Club and Arab Orthodox Club, when hijab of a player from the latter side fell, the opponents quickly surrounded her.

The gesture was widely welcomed by football fans from across the globe. You can watch the video of the incident right here.

Opposition players huddle around a Hijabi footballer in order to protect her from showing her hair. Huge respect. 👏 pic.twitter.com/AD2gF7DKXq — Football Away Days (@FBAwayDays) October 14, 2019

Having respect for someone else’s customs and beliefs even if they aren’t your own. We definitely need more of this in the world today. — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) October 14, 2019

Bless Its All about humanity every respect showing love and respect — Hussain Master (@hussain_master) October 14, 2019

Superb gesture…..salute — Irfan Munsif (@MunsifIrfan) October 14, 2019

I love how the red team just calmly step into place, no hesitation. — Kathleen Wright (@kathleen_wright) October 15, 2019