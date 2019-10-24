Football |

Flamengo 5-0 Gremio (6-1 agg): Gabriel Gabigol leads hosts into Copa Lib final against River

Flamengo star Gabriel 'Gabigol' Barbosa

Flamengo will meet River Plate in the final after crushing Gremio on Wednesday.

Gabriel ‘Gabigol’ Barbosa led the way as Flamengo routed Brazilian rivals Gremio 5-0 to reach the Copa Libertadores final.

Gabigol scored twice at the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, where Flamengo cruised to a 6-1 aggregate triumph on Wednesday.

Flamengo will now face defending champions River Plate in the Libertadores final in Santiago on November 23.

The semi-final tie was deadlocked at 1-1 following Flamengo’s draw at Gremio in the opening leg on October 2, but Jorge Jesus’ men blew the match wide open after half-time.

After Bruno Henrique broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, Gabigol doubled the lead with a thunderous half-volley into the roof of the net within a minute of the second-half restart.

Gabigol – on loan from Serie A giants Inter – made it 3-0 after converting a 56th-minute penalty before Pablo Mari headed past Paulo Victor 11 minutes later.

Flamengo – champions in 1981 – showed no mercy as Rodrigo Caio scored the team’s fifth goal via a glancing header 19 minutes from the end.

