Ballon d’Or nominee Alex Morgan expecting first child

Orlando Pride and United States striker Alex Morgan is expecting her first child with Servando Carrasco in April 2020

Alex Morgan has revealed she is pregnant just three months after helping the United States to Women’s World Cup glory.

The Orlando Pride striker is expecting her first child with husband Servando Carrasco, the LA Galaxy midfielder, with a daughter due in April 2020.

Galaxy congratulated the pair on their news with a Twitter post on Wednesday, before Morgan uploaded pictures and a message to her Instagram page.

“We are already in love and we haven’t even met her yet,” she wrote. “Newest member of the Carrasco family, coming soon.”

Morgan scored six goals at this year’s World Cup – five of them coming in a record 13-0 win against Thailand – as USA defended their title.

She was nominated this week for the 2019 Ballon d’Or Femenin.

The 30-year-old has not featured for Orlando since suffering an injury 13 minutes into a 2-1 victory over Chicago Red Stars in late August.

Morgan revealed last month the knee issue had ended her National Women’s Soccer League season early.