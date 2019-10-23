Championship Review: West Brom and Leeds United held

The Championship’s top two, West Brom and Leeds United, were held on Tuesday, while Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third.

Championship leaders West Brom came from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against bottom club Barnsley on Tuesday.

Their lead over nearest rivals Leeds United remains at two points, however, after Marcelo Bielsa’s side were held to a 1-1 draw at Preston North End.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third after a narrow 1-0 win over Stoke City, while Brentford and Birmingham City were victorious against Swansea City and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Elsewhere, new Millwall boss Gary Rowett was watching on as the Lions drew 2-2 with Cardiff City – the same result as the clash between Queen’s Park Rangers and Reading.

Basement club Barnsley looked set for a precious win at the Hawthorns after Cauley Woodrow put them two goals ahead after 24 minutes.

Slaven Bilic’s side turned things around in the second period, though, with an own goal from Bambo Diaby reducing the deficit in the 68th minute. They ensured a point with nine minutes remaining thanks to Matheus Pereira’s third league goal of the season.

Leeds missed the chance to leapfrog the Baggies at the summit as they were held by fellow promotion chasers Preston at Deepdale.

Tom Barkhuizen fired home from close range in the 74th minute to give Alex Neil’s side hope of jumping above Leeds into the automatic promotion places.

But on-loan Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah had other ideas, coming off the bench to head home a leveller three minutes from time.

Sheffield Wednesday closed the gap to Leeds to just a single point after edging past Stoke City at Hillsborough.

The Potters have endured a woeful start to the season, yet two consecutive wins had given them hope of clawing their way out of the relegation zone.

It was not to be against Garry Monk’s side, though, who only needed Massimo Luongo’s solitary goal to seal all three points.

Mark Bowen, meanwhile, remains unbeaten in his first two games as Reading boss, with his side playing out an entertaining 2-2 draw with QPR.

Nahki Wells and Jordan Hugill scored either side of George Puscas’ goal for the Royals, who sealed a point courtesy of Sam Baldock’s strike 16 minutes from time.

Brentford were in ruthless form against Swansea, sealing a 3-0 win at the Liberty Stadium.

Said Benrahma claimed his first goal of the campaign to give the visitors the lead before Jake Bidwell’s own goal doubled their advantage.

Any hopes the home team had of clawing their way back into the game were extinguished early in the second half when Bryan Mbeumo added a third.

Elsewhere, Maxime Colin’s first-half goal secured a 1-0 victory for Birmingham, while Tom Bradshaw cancelled out goals from Danny Ward and Junior Hoilett to seal a point for Millwall against Cardiff.