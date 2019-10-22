David de Gea misses out as first-ever Yachine Trophy nominees for ‘Best Goalkeeper’ are announced by France Football

The final 30 Ballon d’Or 2019 nominees were announced by France Football on Sunday, 21st October with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk headlining the list.

Along with the nominees for Ballon d’Or, list of players named for the first-ever Yachine Trophy, to be given to the best goalkeeper of the calendar year, and Kopa Trophy, to be handed over to the best youngster last year were also announced.

As far as the Yachine Trophy is concerned, Manchester United’ David de Gea is the biggest name who has missed out on the nomination. Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Manchester City’s Ederson headline the nominees for the Yachine Trophy.

Here is the list in full:

Alisson Becker (Liverpool)

Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Ederson (Manchester City)

Andre Onana (AFC Ajax)

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

Samir Handanovic (Inter)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur)

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)