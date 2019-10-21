Reports: FIFA close to deciding venue for revamped Club World Cup in 2021

According to various sources, FIFA are close to naming China as the venue for the inaugural edition of the Club World Cup in 2021. The new Club World Cup would be a 24-team tournament that will feature some of the world’s biggest club teams.

A report in The New York Times states that the decision to award the hosting rights of the Club World Cup to China will be announced on Friday in Shanghai, after it is confirmed in a vote of FIFA’s governing council at its quarterly meeting, according to several soccer officials with knowledge of the council’s intentions.

The US-based news agency also estimates that the new revamped edition of the tournament will provide a significant influx of cash for FIFA.

The 2021 Club World Cup will, therefore, also become the biggest footballing tournament in the world – at least on paper, eclipsing the UEFA Champions League who currently holds the claim. Due to this reason, European soccer officials had strongly opposed the idea of an expanded world tournament for clubs when the plans were first raised.

However, they now appear set to go along, and have also reportedly promised to provide a third of their teams in the expanded tournament, according to The New York Times.