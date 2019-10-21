Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool – 5 talking points

Liverpool salvaged a point against arch rivals Manchester United thanks to a late goal from Adam Lallana after the hosts took the lead amidst controversial circumstances. Here are the five major talking points from an eventful 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

#5. A game of two streaks

Liverpool travelled to Old Trafford on the back of seventeen consecutive Premier League victories and they could have equalled Manchester City’s Premier League record with a win over Manchester United. However, it wasn’t to be as Marcus Rashford’s first-half goal was enough to hold the league leaders to a draw.

Although Liverpool’s incredible streak ended, Manchester United kept one of their own going. They’ve not lost a game at Old Trafford in which they led at half-time since losing 1-2 to Ipswich Town in May 1984! Liverpool were buoyed by Adam Lallana’s late equaliser but the home side did enough to see out the draw.

WWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWD Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s Man Utd end Liverpool’s winning streak one short of Man City’s record. pic.twitter.com/1xqYQcdqRt — Coral (@Coral) October 20, 2019

1984 – Manchester United have not lost a league home game after leading at half-time since May 1984 (1-2 vs Ipswich). Orwell. pic.twitter.com/Kd2AYkN3qM — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2019

#4. Liverpool’s poor run at Old Trafford continues

Jurgen Klopp has won away to Manchester City, Spurs, Arsenal and Chelsea but he has not beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in five attempts across all competitions.

At the home of their biggest rivals, Liverpool have drawn four matches and lost one under Klopp. In those matches, they only scored four goals of which one was an own goal and another one was a penalty. Also, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have never scored at Old Trafford and have two goals between them against Manchester United for Liverpool in all competitions.

Klopp’s overall record against Manchester United isn’t great either. In ten games, there have been two wins apiece and six draws. Although Klopp has never won at Old Trafford, United have a win at Anfield after Klopp was appointed and that was in Klopp’s first North-West Derby.

Jürgen Klopp has never won a game at Old Trafford: Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool

Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool

Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool

Man Utd 1-1 Liverpool It could have been worse today. pic.twitter.com/uxCmQm6mzg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 20, 2019

#3. Morale boosting performance from Manchester United

Before the game, Manchester United were one point above the relegation zone while Liverpool were top of the table with a 100% record. In addition, the home side was without several key players including Paul Pogba.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær needed a positive result against Liverpool to save his job and also to improve the morale of the players and the fans. Many United fans were sceptical of the team’s chances against Liverpool but at the end of the game, most United fans were disappointed with a draw.

Manchester United stifled Liverpool’s attack brilliantly and didn’t let them create many opportunities. Even though they only got one point, the result will do wonders to the team’s morale. Now, Solskjær has to ensure that his team plays with the same vigour against every opposition.

2 – Ole Gunnar Solskjær is the only manager Jürgen Klopp has faced more than once in the Premier League and failed to beat (P2 W0 D2). Wheelie. pic.twitter.com/oixY0pbHkG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2019

#2. Jurgen Klopp needs to reassess his midfield

Since Philippe Coutinho’s departure, Liverpool’s midfield has lacked a creative influence but that issue hasn’t come to fore quite often because the two full-backs create so many goalscoring opportunities.

Against Manchester United, Liverpool’s fullbacks were not afforded many crossing opportunities and it was up to the midfielders to open up the game. However, they were not up to the task.

Jordan Henderson was arguably the worst player on the pitch for both sides. He was bereft of ideas and lacked conviction throughout the game. He was rightfully taken off for Adam Lallana who went on to score.

Klopp’s prefered midfield three is Fabinho, Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum but he needs to alter that trio and try other players. He has Lallana, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as alternative midfield options.

Adam Lallana has now scored two goals at Old Trafford in his Premier League career: 89th minute equaliser for Southampton in 2014 85th minute equaliser for Liverpool in 2019 Coming up clutch. pic.twitter.com/Vj2i6lhiWG — Coral (@Coral) October 20, 2019

#1. VAR in the spotlight again

The introduction of the Video Assistant Referee was necessary and we saw how useful it was at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and in the Champions League last season. Premier League introduced VAR this season but its implementation has been flawed and there have been far too many controversies surrounding it week in week out.

At Old Trafford, VAR was called into action twice in the first half and both decisions went against Liverpool. After Rashford scored, VAR was called to check a potential foul in the build-up on Divock Origi. The onfield referee, Martin Atkinson, did not call the foul and VAR decided against overturning the referee’s decision.

Klopp was convinced that the goal would be overturned but it wasn’t and it left him fuming. Even former Manchester United skipper Gary Neville who was commentating for Sky Sports believed it was a foul and the goal would be overturned.

The second VAR check was for a handball by Sadio Mane before he put the ball in the back of the net. Although the handball was unintentional, according to the new rules, the goal should be disallowed and it was correctly chalked off. That being said, the new handball rule is ridiculous and it needs altering.