Wigan Athletic 1-0 Nottingham Forest: Jamal Lowe opens account to end unbeaten run

Nottingham Forest saw their 10-game unbeaten run come to an end at Wigan Athletic, who claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Jamal Lowe’s first goal for the club.

Forest had not lost in the league since a home defeat to West Brom on the opening weekend of the season.

However, Forest missed the chance to go level on points with West Brom at the top as Lowe linked up cleverly with Gavin Massey before converting from close range.

That proved to be enough for Wigan to get back to winning ways and go five points clear of the bottom three. Forest stay fourth.