Reports: Real Madrid to exchange Ballon d’Or winner for Premier League star in January

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen at all cost, even if it means they will have have to offload their Ballon d’Or-winning star, Luka Modric.

It is Don Balon that reports that Los Blancos have stepped up their efforts to sign Eriksen, after it was reported that Ligue 1 defending Champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are also interested in him. Eriksen, whose current contract with Tottenham Hotspur ends in 2020 June, is keen on moving away from the North London outfit due to their string of dismal results in recent times.

The Spanish news agency claims that Real Madrid will try to attract interest from Spurs by transfer-listing Modric, who has been going through a poor phase at the Santiago Bernabeu ever since he listed his first-ever Ballon d’Or trophy in 2018. The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist was widely criticized for his mistakes against Barcelona in the 2018-19 Copa del Rey semifinals, and against AFC Ajax in the round-of-16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

At the same time, Eriksen has been an important part of the Spurs’ setup for the past few years. He also played a pivotal role in his club’s run-up to the Champions League finals last season.