5 players who had normal jobs before becoming footballers

Most footballers who have played in Europe’s major top-flight leagues would have started their professional career at a very young age. However, there are a few stars who had normal jobs before making their mark in the football world.

#5. Rickie Lambert

Previous occupation: Beetroot factory worker

Rickie Lambert’s football journey is something you usually see in movies because it’s nothing short of a fairytale.

Lambert, a boyhood Liverpool fan, was at the club’s academy but he was released in 1997 before he even became a professional. He had the chance to keep his football career going in England’s lower divisions but he was paid very little when he was playing for Macclesfield Town in the Third Division (now known as League Two). So, Lambert worked at a local beetroot factory where he put lids on jars.

The Englishman worked his way up the English football tier with different clubs before finally reaching the Premier League with Southampton in 2012. He went on to play for England and on his debut, he came off the bench and scored the winner against Scotland in less than three minutes. In 2014, he also got his dream move to Liverpool.

#4. Charlie Austin

Previous occupation: Bricklayer

Charlie Austin is best remembered for scoring 18 Premier League goals for a QPR side that finished 20th in the 2014/15 season and only Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Diego Costa had more league goals than him in that season.

Austin was released by Reading’s youth academy and he restarted his football career in the ninth tier of England’s football system. During this period, he made a living as a professional bricklayer.

In 2009, Austin joined League One side Swindon Town and exactly a decade later, he has 34 Premier League goals to his name.

#3. Jamie Vardy

Previous occupation: Carbon fibre medical splint factory worker

Jamie Vardy was one of the main cast members of Leicester’s inspirational Premier League triumph but he has an inspirational story of his own.

Like Lambert and Austin, Vardy was also a non-league footballer and had to make ends meet with another job. He worked as a technician making medical splints.

He only made his professional debut in 2010 but six years later, he was a Premier League winner, England international and also the record holder for scoring in most consecutive Premier League games.

Now, Vardy has 86 Premier League goals to his name and only needs two more goals to surpass the tally of Dennis Bergkamp. He already has more goals than superstars like Eden Hazard, Fernando Torres, Cristiano Ronaldo and Carlos Tevez.

#2. Peter Schmeichel

Previous occupations: Cleaner, textiles and sales manager at the WWF

Peter Schmeichel started his football career in Denmark’s lower leagues and before he had a professional career he could bank on, he built an impressive resume.

He started in the textiles business but he quit the job due to safety concerns and worked as a cleaner in care homes before landing a job with the World Wildlife Fund. The Dane originally worked in the organisation’s shops but he was soon promoted to sales manager. Before he joined Brondby and considered football as a career option, he also worked for his father in-law’s flooring firm and an advertising firm.

From Brondby, Schmeichel moved to Manchester United in 1991 and won fifteen trophies with them. Lest we forget, he also won the UEFA Euro with Denmark in 1992. Not bad, huh?

#1. Miroslav Klose

Previous occupation: Carpenter

Miroslav Klose is a name even casual football fans are familiar with because of his heroics at the World Cup. In fact, my first memory of the World Cup was his now-iconic celebration against Saudi Arabia at the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Before Klose joined Kaiserslautern, where he started his professional career, he was training as an apprentice carpenter. His humble beginnings explain why he remained down to earth despite his fame.

Klose had a very good club career but very few people will remember him for his exploits at club level and he will always be remembered for scoring the most number of goals at in FIFA World Cups.