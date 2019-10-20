Manchester United vs Liverpool – 5 key battles

An injury-plagued and out of sorts Manchester United host arch-rivals and league leaders Liverpool on Sunday in a game that’s hugely significant for both teams albeit for different reasons. Recent history suggests that the game could be a tight affair and these five key battles could decide the outcome.

#5. Scott McTominay vs Fabinho

The two defensive midfielders may not come face to face often during the game but they both have an important role to play on Sunday. McTominay and Fabinho have featured in every league game for their respective sides and have been quite influential. In fact, the United man was named the club’s player of the month.

Both teams have a lot of pace with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James. Hence, the defensive midfielders of both teams will have to bring their ‘A’ game to prevent counter-attacking threats.

Last season, when Liverpool beat Man Utd at Anfield, Fabinho was the man of the match and Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for a similar outing from the Brazilian.

#4. Harry Maguire vs Roberto Firmino

Harry Maguire has been a good signing for Manchester United but the team’s overall form hasn’t helped him justify his price tag yet. However, against Liverpool, the England international has the chance to show just how good he is.

None of Liverpool’s front three has scored at Old Trafford and if Maguire needs to help his side extend that run, then the best way to do that will be to take Roberto Firmino out of the game.

The front three operate on a different level when Firmino is on song and Maguire will have to figure out how to stop him. However, stopping the Liverpool number nine is not an easy task as he moves around the pitch.

#3. Daniel James v Trent Alexander-Arnold

The last time Liverpool lost to Manchester United was back in March 2018 and Trent Alexander-Arnold had a game to forget. Marcus Rashford tormented him and scored a brace in a 2-1 win for Sunday’s hosts.

Liverpool’s full-backs are renowned for the offensive play but this often leaves a lot of space at the back which pacey wingers can exploit on the counter. Daniel James has been in good form for United and Alexander-Arnold will have to be wary of the Welshman’s pace.

In addition to his duties going forward, James will have to put in a shift at the back because stopping both Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold on Liverpool’s right will be key to the result of the game.

#2. Ashley Young vs Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have scored against Man Utd at Anfield in a Premier League and Europa League game respectively. However, in four appearances, Salah has failed to find the back of the net against United and he will want to put that record to bed.

In Salah’s first game at Old Trafford in Liverpool colours, Ashley Young famously kept him at bay in a 2-1 win and in his second visit to the ground, the Egyptian was taken off in an eventual 0-0 draw.

Since Luke Shaw is still out injured, Young will most likely fill in at left-back and face Salah once again. If not, Solskjaer could turn to the erratic Marcos Rojo. Either way, stopping the dangerous Mo Salah will be a tough task.

#1. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vs Jurgen Klopp

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under huge pressure at the moment after a poor start to the season and a win against Liverpool will give him some breathing space. He had two weeks to prepare for the game and he needs to come up with something really special to beat the league leaders.

As for Klopp, Manchester United has proved to be his downfall in England. He has never won at Old Trafford in four attempts but three of those games were drawn. In all competitions with Liverpool, he has two wins, two defeats and five draws against United. What’s even worse is that his side failed to score in four of those matches with three of them coming at Anfield.

Klopp has a fantastic opportunity to break his duck at Old Trafford against an out of form and injury-plagued United side. On the other hand, Solskjaer could turn United’s season around with a morale-boosting win over their archrivals.