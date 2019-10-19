FIFA 20: Aguero & Ibrahimovic included in first Ultimate Scream pack

EA Sports released the first Ultimate Scream pack, with Sergio Aguero one of four Premier League players included.

Sergio Aguero and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have been included in FIFA 20’s first Ultimate Scream pack ahead of Halloween.

EA Sports announced the release of the FIFA Ultimate Team cards on Friday, with Manchester City striker Aguero and LA Galaxy star Ibrahimovic among the standout names.

Top-rated Aguero is joined in the first batch by fellow Premier League players Dele Alli, Nicolas Otamendi and Bernard, with a second group of players to be released next Friday.

Below, we have the list of FUT cards that are up for grabs.

LM: Bernard (Everton) – 84

CB: Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City) – 85

LM: Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) – 85

CAM: Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) – 85

CB: Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan) – 86

CDM: William Carvalho (Real Betis) – 86

CAM: Dele Alli (Tottenham) – 87

CAM: James Rodriguez (Real Madrid) – 88

CAM: Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich) – 88

ST: Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) – 88

ST: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) – 91