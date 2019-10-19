Cardiff City 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Tomlin on target to deny high-flying Owls

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on a first win at Cardiff City since April 2007 after Lee Tomlin curled home the 87th-minute equaliser.

Lee Tomlin’s fine free-kick in the closing minutes grabbed Cardiff City a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

The high-flying Owls appeared on course to secure a first win at the home of their opponents since April 2007 when they led at the break thanks to Julian Borner’s first goal for the club.

The defender cleverly deflected home an on-target shot from Kadeem Harris, who also hit the crossbar as the visitors dominated in the opening half.

However, in a game played out in heavy rain, Neil Warnock’s side were far brighter after the interval, substitute Tomlin eventually equalising when he curled home a set-piece opportunity.

Wednesday missed out on a win that would have seen them move level on points with West Brom and Nottingham Forest at the top of the Championship, though they needed a smart stoppage-time save from goalkeeper Cameron Dawson to hold on for a point on their travels.