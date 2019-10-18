5 top midfielders with fewer career goals than Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has scored 111 goals combined at the club and senior international level and Mesut Ozil also has the same number of goals in his career. Ramos who still has a few good years left in him already has more goals than some world-class midfielders including three World Cup winners.

Note – Sergio Ramos has scored 90 goals at the club level and 21 goals for Spain’s senior side.

#5. Kevin De Bruyne – 105 goals

Kevin De Bruyne is still only 28-years-old and nearly five years younger than Sergio Ramos. Nevertheless, it’s still astonishing that the Belgian has fewer career goals than Ramos.

De Bruyne has scored 17 goals for Belgium in 72 appearances and a further 88 goals at club level. However, the frequency with which De Bruyne finds the back of the net has gone up since he joined Manchester City and he already has 42 goals for the Premier League side.

Although the Belgian international has fewer goals than Ramos at the moment, it will only be a matter of time before he surpasses the Real Madrid captain’s tally.

#4. Luka Modric – 95 goals

Luka Modric has shared the dressing room at Real Madrid with Ramos for seven full seasons and he has never scored more goals than his teammate in any season they’ve played together. Only in 2015/16, was he able to at least match Ramos’ tally for the season.

The defending Ballon d’Or winner scored 17 goals in 43 games in his final season with Dinamo Zagreb but since joining Tottenham Hotspur in 2008, he has never scored more than five goals in one season.

At the international level, Modric has a better games to goals ratio than at the club level but even then he only has 16 goals which are five fewer than Ramos’ tally for Spain.

#3. Andrea Pirlo – 86 goals

Andrea Pirlo is revered for his set-piece skills and he has scored some memorable direct free-kicks but even then he has only managed 86 goals in his career.

At the club level, Pirlo has 73 goals of which two were at the Serie B level. Even in the MLS, the Italian struggled to score frequently and scored just once in 62 appearances.

The World Cup winner scored 15 goals in only 37 games at the U-21 level for Italy but in 116 senior appearances, he scored only 13 goals.

#2. Andres Iniesta – 84 goals

Andres Iniesta was never known for his goal-scoring prowess but he scored some crucial goals in his career including the only goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

Iniesta scored only 57 goals in 674 appearances for the Barcelona senior team of which he scored 23 goals in 144 appearances across three full seasons.

At his present club, Vissel Kobe, he scores more frequently and already has nine goals in 34 appearances.

#1. Toni Kroos – 68 goals

Toni Kroos will only turn 30-years-old in January 2020 and he has already won a plethora of trophies with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in addition to the 2014 FIFA World Cup triumph.

The German midfielder scored 10 goals in 43 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen but goals started drying up after he moved to a more deeper role at Bayern Munich.

At Real Madrid, Kroos has been an indispensable member of the squad and has played at least 43 games in every completed season so far. However, the German has only managed to score 14 times in 243 appearances so far.