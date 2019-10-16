5 early contenders for Ballon d’Or 2020

Barely two months into the new season and some players have already hit top gear – FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the early contenders for next season’s Ballon d’Or.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo on 700th career goal in bittersweet night

The Portuguese remarked that records ‘follow him’ after scoring his 700th career goal and it’s hard to disagree. Losing out on the UEFA Best Player as well as FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards to Virgil van Dijk and Lionel Messi respectively has added fuel to his fire and it’s impossible to count him out of the reckoning for another Ballon d’Or in 2020.

The forward has had a fine start to the season at club level, with four goals and an assist in eight appearances, while also bringing up 700 career goals, as mentioned previously. An absolute machine.

2. Raheem Sterling

‘I have faith in UEFA’ – Sterling on racism protocol

FIFA’s reluctance to recognize Premier League talent in their World XI continued as Raheem Sterling was left out despite a startling campaign with Manchester City last term. The man himself doesn’t seem to care, picking up where he left off with 7 goals in 9 club appearances already.

He has also by and far become the talisman for his country while his off-field goodwill hasn’t gone unnoticed, lauded by many as the de-facto ambassador in the fight against racism. Having taken his game to another level, another season without recognition would be scandalous.

3. Kylian Mbappe

The enduring feel around the player is that he is going to win the Ballon d’Or sooner or later, it’s just a question of when. Despite the fact that Mbappe’s season is yet to burst into life, having scored only a solitary goal at club level after his return from injury – form is no concern for him.

Winning the Champions League with PSG along with a stellar Euro ’20 should put him right up there in contention with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. Definitely the one to keep an eye on.

4. Lionel Messi

‘Griezmann rift rumours a lie and I wanted Neymar return’ – Messi

The reason the little master figures so far down the list is a stop-start season so far, marred by muscle issues. When he has featured, Messi has been as deadly as ever and only 1 goal and 1 assist in the La Liga does a disservice to how good he has been.

Barcelona have struggled at times without their captain and his return might just be the tonic to spur their campaign back to life. What’s certain is that as long as he plays, the Argentine will always be a contender.

5. Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski on his way to becoming GOAT with history-making, record-breaking ways

At 31 years of age, Robert Lewandowski shows no sign of slowing down. Indeed, the Pole is the most prolific amongst all the players in the list – 14 goals in 9 appearances(league and Europe) means he is averaging well over a goal per game.

The addition of Coutinho was hailed by Lewandowski and the playmaker has certainly brought the best out of him. Who knows, with Bayern looking fresh and the Euros to play for over the summer, Lewa might just be in with a shot.