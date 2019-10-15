Ronaldo 700: A breakdown of CR7’s goals for club and country

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th career goal, we break down his scoring stats with help from Opta.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined an elite list of players by scoring the 700th goal of an incredible career in Portugal’s 2-1 defeat to Ukraine on Monday.

Portugal may have suffered a setback in their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, but it was still an occasion to remember for the 34-year-old in Kiev.

Ronaldo converted a second-half penalty to reach the personal landmark, 17 years on from scoring his first senior goal for Sporting Lisbon against Moreirense.

Here, we take a closer look at the Juventus forward’s scoring stats for club and country down the years with the aid of Opta.

700 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 700th career goal for club and country: Sporting CP – 5

Manchester United – 118

Real Madrid – 450

Juventus – 32

Portugal – 95 Legendary. pic.twitter.com/kH6pHYR7qK — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 14, 2019

– The bulk of Ronaldo’s 700 goals were scored for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018.

69 – It was during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, in 2011-12, that he enjoyed his most prolific scoring campaign to date.

311 – Ronaldo broke the 300-goal barrier in LaLiga, making it his favoured competition.

442 – The Portuguese superstar added to his tally of right-footed goals with the penalty against Ukraine, compared to 129 with his left,127 with his head and two from other body parts.

Para uns, impossível, Para o melhor de sempre, não é suficiente. #CR700 fez história e já só pensa no próximo golo: porque uma verdadeira lenda nunca descansa. #TodosPortugal pic.twitter.com/sfXrGFxRMn — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) October 14, 2019

– Ronaldo has become an expert at converting penalties, while also crafting a speciality out of scoring direct free-kicks – 55 of them in all.

165 – The most common time period for Ronaldo to score is between the 76th and 90th minutes.

95 – Monday’s consolation strike against Ukraine moved the prolific forward to within five goals of a century for Portugal.