Investment offer could help Leeds compete with Manchester City, says owner

Leeds United are considering investment by the owners of Paris Saint-Germain that could help the club “compete with Manchester City”, according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The Italian – who took charge of the club from Massimo Cellino in May 2017 – says he is considering three investment proposals for the Championship outfit.

He has confirmed one is from the owners of Ligue 1 champions PSG, Qatari Sports Investment (QSI), who were linked with a potential takeover at Elland Road earlier this year.

The others are from a Leeds fan based in the United States and the owner of an unidentified Italian club.

“I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three,” Radrizzani told The Times. “The option of Qatar Sports Investment – first of all they are friends; we have had a good relationship for a long time.

“Secondly, they have the possibility to allow this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity.

“The second is based in America, he’s a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.

“Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League. We could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team.”

Leeds – who were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 – are fifth in the Championship, having picked up 20 points from their opening 11 games.