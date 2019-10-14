Football |

Arsene Wenger reveals he had offers to join La Liga giants

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger will go down as one of the greatest managers in the history of the beautiful game, but he might well have made his name at a club other than Arsenal.

Wenger has revealed that he was approached several times by Real Madrid to become their new manager, but turned them down. He might have a bit of regret as a result.

“No regret, regret is that maybe I sacrificed a little bit the winning potential against the loyalty potential, or the desire to build up the club and the influence I had on the club to build up the club when we built the stadium, against the fact that I could have won more by going somewhere else and being less limited financially,” he said on beIN Sports.

“At the end of the day, I’m happy to do what I did, to have done what I did.”

The Frenchman believes the structure at a club like Madrid was not to his liking.

Indo Sub: Wenger bisa bergabung bersama FIFA sebagai Kepala Pengembangan Sepakbola

“I thought from a very young age I want to work the way I like to work,” he went on.

“Sometimes today I weigh up a little bit ‘have I done well or not?’.

“But I felt that I was in a club [Arsenal] where I met my needs the way I wanted to work.

“Why change that and maybe be in a bit more glorious situation but less happy situation and less influenceable situation, where I had less influence on the club [Real Madrid]?

“So I decided that I keep trying to experience my love story [at Arsenal].”

Comments