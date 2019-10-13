Barcelona top Football club Rankings for 2019, Real Madrid not in top-five

The latest rankings for Football clubs all over the world are out, and according to the updated charts, Barcelona are at the top followed by Champions League winners Liverpool. In another surprising bit of news, Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid are not present in the top-five list.

Take a look at the top-ten table below:

The ranking has been published by the website ClubWorldRanking.com. According to the website, the calculations are based on match results from the past fifty-two weeks (one year). It has been claimed that the match results are weighted on the basis of “various components”, before being converted into “World Ranking Points” (the fifth column on the above list).

As you can see, Barcelona lead the list with 15592 points, while Liverpool are second with 13174 points. At third place is Argentine club River Plate, while Manchester City, Valencia, Real Madrid, Boca Juniors and so on follow suit.

Hence, it is also clear that Liverpool are the top-ranked English club, followed by Manchester City and Chelsea (tenth on the overall list). Arsenal is the fourth-best English side, followed by Tottenham Hotspur at fifth place.

Some important points worth noticing are Manchester United’s absence in the top-25 list, which is not surprising considering their recent slump under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus is only at 19th place in the overall lost, while Neymar’s and Kylian Mbappe’s Paris Saint Germain (PSG) also disappointed, at 25th place.