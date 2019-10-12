€100million-rated Manchester United, Real Madrid target responds to transfer rumours

Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz has revealed that he will speak to Germany national coach Joachim Low for advice which club to join next, amid growing interest from the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Havertz, who has been named in Germany’s squad for their upcoming EURO 2020 Qualifiers against Estonia, was given the chance to speak in the pre-match press conference.

He said, “I listen to many people but in the end it will be my decision,” before adding:

“I will embrace any advice Low will give me because he has a lot of experience – it wouldn’t be smart to not listen to him.”

At the same time, in a separate interview, Low explained that the 20-year-old’s current surroundings at Bayer Leverkusen are ideal for his development.

He then went on to say that a transfer would not necessarily be the right call at this point of time.

“I’ll talk to him on occasion, but not now and not this year,” Low said, before adding:

“He’s supposed to be playing in Leverkusen, where he plays regularly, that’s the biggest advantage for a young player like that.”

The attacking midfielder has been linked strongly with a move to Manchester United over the past couple of weeks, and it has been understood that the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keeping tabs on him.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News and Sport1.