Uruguay 1-0 Peru: Rodriguez the hero in La Celeste friendly win

Brian Rodriguez’s winner helped Uruguay exact some revenge on Peru, who had knocked them out of the Copa America earlier this year.

Brian Rodriguez scored the winner as Uruguay defeated Peru 1-0 in an international friendly at Estadio Centenario on Friday.

Los Angeles FC winger Rodriguez finished a flowing move in the 17th minute after Brian Lozano’s pass inside was helped on by Matias Vecino in Montevideo.

It was a second goal in three senior international appearances for Rodriguez, which helped La Celeste exact some revenge on Peru – who eliminated Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals of this year’s Copa America.

The midfield trio of Vecino, Lucas Torreira and Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde immediately got on top as the hosts dominated the opening stages.

With no Luis Suarez or Edinson Cavani available to face Peru, Rodriguez made his presence felt as he drove home from inside the area to cap a fine Uruguay performance in the first half.

Copa America finalists Peru lifted their intensity to improve after the restart but failed to register a shot on target over the 90 minutes, even though they rallied late on after both teams had made numerous changes.

Maxi Gomez should have doubled the lead with 20 minutes to play, but he was denied by a good save from Pedro Gallese, as Rodriguez’s solitary strike proved enough.

Uruguay and Peru meet again in Lima on Tuesday.