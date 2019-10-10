Reports: Manchester United make final decision on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future ahead of Liverpool clash

According to various sources, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future at Manchester United will not be threatened even if Liverpool wins the upcoming Premier League clash against them at the Old Trafford next week.

In case you did not know, United are currently at 12th place in the 2019-20 Premier League, having won just two out of their eight matches so far (three defeats, three draws). In the Europa League group stage, they won their first game against Kazakhstan-based Astana by a scoreline of 1-0, but drew with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in their second game.

Altogether, Manchester United have played 21 matches across various competitions since Solskjaer was appointed their permanent manager in 2019 March. Of these 21 games, only five have been won by the Red Devils. They have also scored just 18 goals during this time frame.

However, according to Mirror, the Norwegian’s job at Old Trafford is safe, even if they suffer a heavy defeat against Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League clash.

To be honest, Liverpool are, in fact, the favourites to take home all three points from the contest, having remained undefeated in their ongoing league campaign so far.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have racked up all possible 24 points from their eight league matches till date this season, and are comfortably placed at the top of the table.