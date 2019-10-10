Reports: Barcelona superstar was close to buying oldest-ever football club this summer

It has been understood that Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique tried to buy English National League side Notts County this summer, but failed at the last moment.

The Athletic reports that “the Spanish defender was attracted by County’s rich history”, and that he “wanted to turn Meadow Lane into a finishing school for homegrown talent”. However, the club had quite many financial problems, and that apparently left Pique with no time to complete due diligence checks on the club.

In case you did not know, the Notts County Football Club was founded in 1862, making it the oldest professional football club in the world. Based in Nottingham, England, the club currently participates in the National League – which is the fifth tier of the English football league system.

Nicknamed the “Magpies”, Notts County also served as the inspiration for reigning Italian champions Juventus to adopt their black-and-white stripes for their home kit in 1903.

They have won the FA Cup once – in 1894, and have also been crowned champions in the Second Division three times.

Meanwhile, Pique aimed to assume ownership of the club this summer, via his venture the Kosmos Global Holding group, also known as Kosmos Holding or Kosmos.

Headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, the group was founded in 2017 by Pique, along with his business partners Hiroshi Mikitani (Chairman and CEO of Rakuten – Barcelona’s shirt sponsor), Mike Evans, Nullah Sarker, and Edmund Chu.