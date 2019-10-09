Lionel Messi second in most goals scored in 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 10

Even at 32 and 34 years of age respectively, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are going strong in world football. But it seems that in recent times, the Argentine talisman is inching ahead of the Portuguese.

Messi recently made his return from an injury and without wasting much time returned to goalscoring form, scoring a sumptuous free-kick against Sevilla. With that strike, he took his tally for the calendar year 2019 to 31 goals in 35 matches, strengthening his position as the second-highest goalscorer in Europe’s top 5 leagues across competitions this year.

The only player ahead of the Barcelona forward is Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 33 goals in as many appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo, however, is down on the 16th spot in the league with 16 goals in 26 matches.

Third on the list of top goalscorers this year is Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, who has scored 26 goals in 32 appearances and he is followed by Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema with 25 goals in 36 matches. Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe completes the top 5 with as many as 24 gols in 28 matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Duvan Zapata, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling and Wissam Ben Yedder are 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th on the list respectively.

All stats via Transfermarkt.