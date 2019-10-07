Fate is a great prankster. You never know what fate has in store for you until and unless it actually strikes. And it looks like two of the greatest legends of football – Diego Maradona and Michel Platini – learnt that the hard way.

According to a Twitter user named Rumen Tabakov (@minimal1023), the following photo of Maradona and Platini shows the former wearing a shirt that says “say no to drugs” and the latter wearing a similar shirt, but with the words that apparently translate to “say no to corruption” inscribed on it.

The year is 1986. The sign on Maradona's shirt says "No drugs" , on Platini's "No to corruption" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8VTJosPxZL — Rumen Tabakov (@minimal1023) October 5, 2019

Fast-forward to thirty-three years later, and we are now familiar with a Maradona whose career ended prematurely due to a recurring drug-abuse problem, and ex-UEFA President Platini, who was arrested earlier this year over charges of corruption.

Like I said earlier, the cruel (and ironic) twist of fate!

A lot of fans on Twitter also reacted to the above photo. Let’s take a look at some of the best comments down below:

In case you did not know, Platini was the head of UEFA from January 2007, but stepped down in 2015 after being banned by FIFA for financial misconduct in relation to Qatar’s selection as the host for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

And Maradona, who initially served a 15-month ban in 1991 and 1992 for failing a drug test for cocaine, eventually had to leave his club Napoli in disgrace in 1992. In the 1994 World Cup in the United States, the Argentine legend was banished halfway through the tournament and with that, he had also made his last-ever appearance for his country.

Both Platini and Maradona from 1986 would never have expected this to happen to them!