Arsene Wenger reveals his next job amid Manchester United links

Arsene Wenger is set to return to football coaching after a brief period away from the game that came following a successful 20 year journey with Arsenal.

The Frenchman was even linked with the Manchester United job, and admitted that he wouldn’t turn down such an opportunity if it did present itself.

However, he has now revealed that he is considering a coaching role with FIFA, and explained it in a bit of detail in an interview with beIN Sports.

“I want to share what I’ve learned and give it back to the game in a different way,” Wenger said.

“I’m not sure that I will stop coaching because the devil is still in there, I have to see if I like it and if I can be efficient.”

“It would involve development of coaching, efficiency, educating players on developing careers once they are done with football,” he went on.

“We forgot that a player gets to the top of the world and at 34 years old it can be over.

“I think there is enough to do to help the players come back and help develop football.

“FIFA are continuing to improve the rules of the game, but we can still move forward on that front. We have to be ahead of the evolution of society,” Wenger continued.

“That is absolutely vital, and there’s still room to develop youth in football.

“When you speak about European teams dominating world football, it’s not because we have better people here, it’s because they have the coaches.

“In Asia, Africa and South American, they don’t get the same potential (to learn).”

(Quotes via The Express).