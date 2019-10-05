Tom Lawrence offers ‘sincere apologies’ after drink-driving charge

Derby County midfielder Tom Lawrence was charged with a drink-driving offence last week and has issued a public apology.

Tom Lawrence has offered his “sincere apologies” and vowed to make amends for his part in a drink-driving incident last month.

The Wales international and Derby team-mate Mason Bennett were arrested and charged with the offence after a car crash that followed a team-building dinner on September 24.

Both players are set to appear in court on October 15 and have been fined six weeks wages by the club, while captain Richard Keogh has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injuries sustained on the night in question.

Bennett described his shame at the incident in a statement released on Friday and Lawrence has now also apologised for his actions.

“Following the events of the evening of September 24 I wish to offer my sincere apologies to the football club – our chairman, the manager, my team-mates and all our supporters for my indiscretions that night,” read the statement, published on Derby’s official website on Saturday.

“It was a total error of judgement on my part, out of character for me and I am deeply disappointed in my behaviour and upset for my team-mate and our captain Richard Keogh.

“Going forward, I will make every effort to make amends by working diligently to give something back to our local community and I will strive to repay all the faith and support I have received from everybody during my time at the club in the best way I know how, on the field of play.”

Lawrence featured in Derby’s 2-2 draw with Barnsley on Wednesday and has been named in Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad for this month’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Croatia.