Gianluigi Buffon says Lionel Messi is like Roger Federer, Cristiano Ronaldo like Rafael Nadal

The worlds of football and tennis aren’t too dissimilar, and Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon has found a specifically intriguing similarity between the best players in both sports.

The Juventus goalkeeper recently claimed that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were the Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of football, and compared the four superstars.

“Federer is infinite class, while Nadal is perseverance, sweat and also talent, otherwise you cannot win all the Grand Slams he achieved,” Buffon said to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“Nadal’s hard work and constant desire to improve himself allowed him to be on a par with the most talented tennis player in history.

“The comparison is obvious and makes me smile, as Leo Messi is Federer, while Cristiano Ronaldo is like Nadal.”

He also revealed that his inspiration in sport comes from former F1 driver Alex Zanardi, who had to have his legs amputated following a crash in 2001.

“The top of the list is without doubt Alex Zanardi. Few would’ve got back on their feet, as it were, even without legs. He teaches us the importance of the mind, as that rules everything.

“Even with the difficulties of the disability, having an active mind, creating objectives, that helps you to live life with great enthusiasm.”