5 top stars name their Ballon d’Or 2019 picks

Lionel Messi and Virgil Van Dijk are neck-and-neck for the prestigious award, but whom do the players and their peers feel is the best player in the world?

1. Kylian Mbappe

Coming in ahead of Neymar as the Ligue 1 Player of the Season, Kylian Mbappe had some words of appreciation about a certain Argentine in his acceptance speech back in May.

“The favourite [for the Ballon d’Or] is Messi. The elimination in Champions does not change anything, he is the number one in everything. He has shown this year that he is the best player and although the year goes until December, I’m not worried about him, he’s going to play until December.”, Mbappe was quoted as saying when questioned on his pick for the Ballon d’Or.

The PSG forward came up against Messi in the World Cup 2018, when France eliminated Argentina en route to the trophy, but Leo certainly seems to have left a big impression on the youngster.

2. Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool’s star center-back recently lost out to Messi in the race for FIFA’s ‘The Best’ award, but Van Dijk had conceded that his contemporary was and will always be the best as far back as June. Following Liverpool’s Champions League triumph, he made his feelings known –

“I think Messi is the best player in the world and I think he deserves it as long as he plays. The Ballon d’Or is not something I am thinking of, but if it happens by any chance I will obviously take it. I don’t think there is any case and I think that Messi is still the best player in the world and it doesn’t matter if he isn’t in the Champions League final.”, clearly stating that he felt Messi was the best player in the world irrespective of him making it to the Champions League final or not.

3. Sergio Ramos

Himself endorsed for the Ballon d’Or by several people when at his peak, Ramos stated his belief that players other than Ronaldo and Messi had a greater chance to claim the prize now more than ever and endorsed fellow defender Van Dijk for the gong.

“If Van Dijk wins it, it will be on sufficient merit. As a defender, it’s harder. It seems as though it’s not just Messi and Cristiano . It seems there’s a route opening.”



The Madrid captain however lamented the lack of Spanish players who have won the award as well as the inconsistencies in handing it out, saying how ‘It’s not really known what is being recognised’.

4. Sadio Mane

As a player who has shared the dressing room with front-runner Van Dijk for the best part of two years, one would reasonably expect Mane to back his team-mate for the Ballon d’Or, right? Not quite.

The Senegalese came up against Messi in the semi-finals of the Champions League last season and like Van Dijk, seems so mesmerised by the the Argentine that he just couldn’t say any other name. Mane replied with a mischievous ‘No’ when asked if he would feel frustrated should Messi claim the award ahead of him, before adding,

“I will recognise that he deserves to win it. For sure, everybody knows Messi, so I don’t have to describe how good he is.”, clearly showing just how bowled over he is by Messi’s talent.

5. Gerard Pique

Fellow La Masia graduate Gerard Pique backed Messi for the award, but made a number of interesting points while doing so.

“I always said that for me, if you have to vote for the best player of them all, you have to vote for Lionel Messi. For the last ten years, he has been by far the best player in the world, but it is fair enough that Van Dijk has done a great season and he should be there fighting for it. It is not easy. This game is made for strikers. When they score they are the stars and when they don’t score, normally nothing happens. For keepers and defenders, it is more difficult. When you do a good job it is difficult for people to recognise you but when you make a mistake you are everywhere. Normally strikers will win it.”



In an antithesis of sorts, Pique empathised with his fellow defender Van Dijk at the difficulty defensive players have in getting recognised, while at the same time giving his full backing to team-mate Messi in the race for the award.