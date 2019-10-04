Fati left out by Spain over FIFA procedure issue

Barcelona prodigy Ansu Fati cannot be selected by Spain yet, according to Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente.

Spain cannot select Ansu Fati yet due to a lack of clearance from FIFA, the Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente has confirmed.

Fati was tipped for a call-up after breaking into the Barcelona team this season at the age of 16, becoming their youngest LaLiga goalscorer by finding the net against Osasuna.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, the forward also had the option to represent Portugal at international level, but has been granted Spanish citizenship and chosen to play for La Roja.

Fati will have to wait for his first taste of international action, however, after he was left out of Spain’s senior and Under-21 squads on Friday.

“I waited until the last moment,” De la Fuente told a news conference of Fati’s absence.

“But it is for the simple reason that he is not selectable. I do not know the details, but he lacks some procedure with FIFA.”

OFICIAL | Estos son los convocados para los próximos partidos ante Noruega y Suecia. Por favor, rogamos que comprueben sus tarjetas de embarque. ¡¡DESPEGAMOS!!#UnidosPorUnRETO #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/xW2zL444wM — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 4, 2019

Spain senior coach Robert Moreno also said Fati was on his radar ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against Norway and Sweden this month.

“I considered calling him,” Moreno told reporters. “He was on the pre-list.

“We thought he could do well. He was on the pre-list, we value him, there were a number of events that have been going on, bureaucratic issues after he was injured and we could not summon him.

“Allow me for this exception when talking about someone who is not on the list, but he was a special case that had to be treated in an honest way.”

Fati could also be selected for the Under-17 World Cup by Spain, with the tournament set to run from October 26 to November 17 in Brazil.