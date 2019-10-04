The big question on every tennis fan’s mind right now is that until when can Roger Federer continue to play? The twenty-time Grand Slam winner is thirty-eight but is still among the best players in the world. His agent, now, has given a hint regarding his future plans.

Roger Federer’s agent, Tony Godsick, has given his own take at his client’s upcoming retirement. Godsick states that he does not know for sure and compares his career to a round of golf.

“I wish I knew because it would help me do my job,” said Godsick in an interview recently. (via Tennis World USA)

“Roger doesn’t know himself. I’ve heard him say many times one of the reasons why he doesn’t want to discuss or even think about it is: the minute you start to think about it is the minute you have one foot out the door and you’re on your way to retirement.

“So, I have heard him say things like: as long as I’m healthy, as long as my family is ok to travel, as long as I still enjoy the practice. So, when that’s no longer the case then I think he will begin to say: ‘Ok, it’s time to slow down.’

“But we don’t talk about it. Because we don’t actually want to face the truth which is it’s going to have to happen sometime, sooner rather than later. It’s a different analogy, it’s golf, but he’s on the back 9 of his career.

“Whether he’s on the 16th or 17th hole, I don’t know. But look at this year’s Wimbledon final: he’s playing great, so why stop as long as he’s injury-free.”

Roger Federer is currently in Shanghai where he’ll soon participate in the Shanghai Rolex Masters. The Swiss star will be going for his third win in the competition, which will put him level with Andy Murray and one behind rival Novak Djokovic.