Neil Harris steps down as Millwall boss

After a four-and-a-half-year spell in charge of Millwall, Neil Harris steps down on the back of a seven-match winless run

Neil Harris has stepped down as Millwall manager after a four-and-a-half-year spell in charge at The Den.

The 42-year-old former striker was appointed in April 2015 and oversaw the club’s promotion to the Championship in 2017.

Harris, who also guided Millwall to two FA Cup quarter-finals, leaves the south London side five points above the relegation zone following a seven-match winless run in the league.

David Livermore has also left his position as assistant, leaving Adam Barrett in temporary charge for Saturday’s visit of Leeds United.