Man pleads guilty to attempted robbery of Ozil and Kolasinac

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted in an incident in July. One of the men charged pleaded guilty on Thursday.

A man has admitted attempting to rob Arsenal players Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Ashley Smith appeared via video link at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

Smith, 30, has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced by Judge Sheelagh Canavan at the same court on November 1.

Co-defendant Jordan Northover, 26 of West Yorkshire, is due to appear before magistrates on Friday, having also been charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public area.

Ozil and Kolasinac were targeted in an incident on Platts Lane, Hampstead, north-west London on July 25.

The duo missed Arsenal’s opening game of the Premier League season at Newcastle United due to fears over their security after the incident.

Kolasinac has started the Gunners’ past four top-flight matches, although Ozil has only made two senior appearances in all competitions so far this term.