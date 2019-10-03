Club sack coach for abusing Greta Thunberg on social media

On Wednesday, Italian Serie D side US Grosseto 1912 sacked coach Tommaso Casalini, after it emerged that he abused climate change activist Greta Thunberg on social media.

Earlier last week, Thunberg delivered an impassioned speech at the United Nations (UN), after which Casalini took to Facebook, calling her a ‘w**** who is old enough to ‘take a pounding’.

The 16-year-old attracted the attention of millions of people all over the world, with her speech at the Climate Action Summit of the UN. She accused world leaders of stealing her dreams due to their lack of awareness about the problems caused by climate change.

While a lot of people started supporting her for her cause, a few were left unimpressed as well, like Casalini for instance.

He wrote on Facebook: “This w****! A 16-year-old can take a pounding, she’s at the right age.”

In case you did not know, US Grosseto 1912 play in the fourth tier of Italy’s domestic league system. After sacking the coach, the club made the following announcement:

“Unione Sportiva Grosseto 1912 communicates the dismissal of the assistant trainer, the very young Tommaso Casalini for behaviour that does not keep in line with the one laid out by the company that values morals over management skills.”

And after being dismissed, Casalini issued an apology on Facebook.

“I would like to publicly apologize to everyone, starting with Greta Thunberg, for the post I wrote on Facebook last week,” he wrote.

