Gremio 1-1 Flamengo: Pepe salvages draw for hosts in Libertadores semi-final first leg

Pepe equalised with two minutes remaining as Gremio drew 1-1 at home to Flamengo in the opening leg of their Copa Libertadores semi-final tie.

Flamengo were superior for large spells in the all-Brazilian affair at Arena do Gremio – Jorge Jesus’ visitors seeing three goals ruled out by VAR.

Bruno Henrique did give Flamengo the lead in the 69th minute after rising highest to head past Gremio goalkeeper Paulo Victor at his near post.

Everton fizzed a powerful effort across the six-yard box and team-mate Pepe was on hand to score with his thigh.

Flamengo will host the return leg in Rio de Janeiro on October 23.