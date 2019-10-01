Chelsea legend names two players who will win Ballon d’Or in the future

The Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo era seems to be coming to an end. The two failed to win the Ballon d’Or last season and could lose out again this season. One Chelsea legend has now named two players who can fill in their boots and win the award in the future.

According to Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will definitely win the Ballon d’Or one day. The Ivorian states that the pair is apart of a group of exceptional players of which very few can be found in this world.

“Neymar and Mbappe will one day win the Ballon d’Or,” said Drogba.

“They are part of this small group of exceptional players. There are very few in the world.”

The Chelsea great then even went on to defend Neymar after the Brazil international drew criticism over his transfer stance in the summer, stating that what happens is nothing out of the ordinary.

“At the moment, it seems like it’s fashionable to criticise him for everything that happened (during the transfer window),” he added.

“But once he’s on the pitch, who can seriously say they do not take pleasure in watching him play?

“The more matches he plays, the more things will change and he will become what he was before.

“I’m sorry, but what happened this summer is what happens in all the big clubs with all the big players. There are some who want to leave and some their clubs want to keep. It’s the life of modern football.”

Neither Mbappe nor Neymar are among the favourites for the Ballon d’Or this year, however. Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk are the top contenders while Cristiano Ronaldo is an outside favourite.