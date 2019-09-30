Reports: Manchester United star set to follow ex-teammates to join Serie A giants

According to reports, Manchester United star Nemanja Matic may be well on his way to join former teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, at Inter Milan in Italy next January.

It is The Guardian who claims that Inter Milan – having taken Lukaku and Sanchez off Manchester United’s hands during the summer – may now move for midfielder Matic in January.

The English news agency further indicates that the Serbian have been identified as a replacement for Inter star Radja Nainggolan, who is currently on loan with Cagliari.

Previously, in the 2018-19 season, 30-year-old Matic made 38 appearances for Manchester United across various competitions, but was largely criticized for his performances towards the end of the year when the club began to reel under a series of negative results.

In July, it was also reported that the player himself had sought out talks with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to know more about his future with the Red Devils – however, Solskjaer remained firm on his decision to keep him at Old Trafford.

According to The Guardian‘s report, it now seems that the Norwegian has made up his mind, which is why the Nerazzurri are considering his signing which could be completed once the winter transfer window opens, in 2020 January.