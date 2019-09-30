Jose Mourinho reveals his future plans after Manchester United sacking

Jose Mourinho has been out of a job since being sacked by Manchester United back in December 2018, and rumours have been rumbling about his return to football management.

The Portuguese himself admitted that he has had plenty of offers to join clubs as their new boss, but hasn’t found the one he feels would be perfect for his managerial career moving forward.

Reports now suggest that the former United and Chelsea head coach is actually eyeing the Real Madrid job, and wants to take over should Zinedine Zidane be sacked.

He recently spoke about his future, and ruled out Italy as a possible destination, sparking further rumours that the Madrid position could be his.

Jose Mourinho talks love for F1

“My future? I don’t think it will be in Italy,” he revealed on Italian TV show Tiki Taka.

“Inter is my home, my family. [Massimo] Moratti is a friend, my president. The story of the treble was fantastic.

“After [the final in] Madrid, if I returned to San Siro to celebrate, I would never leave Inter. When you say goodbye to a family it’s a hard thing to deal with.

“That night I already knew I was leaving, I couldn’t say no to Real Madrid for the third time.”

“Real Madrid was my best experience because of what I learned as a coach, as a man, for the lessons that I took in my career and in my life. It is the best memory of my career, it was fantastic,” Mourinho told Portuguese TV.

With Jose offering some interesting bites of his career during a punditry stint with Sky Sports, it should be intriguing to see where he finally ends up managing once again.